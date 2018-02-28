Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Alberto Carvalho is leaving his position as the Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent.

According to the New York Times, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio chose Carvalho as the school’s chancellor for what is considered the nation’s fourth-largest district.

Carvalho, who came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant from Portugal at just 17, is considered to be in the top tier of superintendents in the U.S.

He has been in his current job for nearly 10 years.

Jackie Calzadilla with Miami-Dade Public Schools told CBS4 that Carvalho, “has not yet accepted and will not be making public comments until he addresses the borad he has worked for for 10 years, tomorrow at 10 a.m.”

The news was seemingly confirmed by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio when his office sent out the following statement late Wednesday afternoon.

“Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success. I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future. I look forward to welcoming our new chancellor to New York City in the days ahead, and to working with him in the years ahead as we deepen achievement in our classrooms and build on the outstanding record of accomplishment that Chancellor Fariña has delivered for students and their families across the five boroughs.”