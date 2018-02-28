Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON, ENGLAND (CBSMiami) — Prince William and his wife Kate joined Prince Harry and his American fiancé Meghan Markle for their first official appearance as a group.

The ‘Fab Four’ made their debut at a royal engagement in London to support the young royals’ charities of choice.

‘’It’s our first royal foundation event with Meghan,” said Prince William.

They’re highlighting the work of the Royal Foundation which the two princes set up in 2011 to support their favorite causes.

After Meghan marries Prince Harry in May, she’ll join their royal highnesses as the foundation’s fourth patron. Meghan said she’ll bring issues like gender equality to the table.

“You’ll often hear people say, ‘We are helping women find their voices,’ and I fundamentally disagree with that, because women don’t need to find a voice. They have a voice,” said Markle.

The foundation supports 14 charities tackling issues like mental health and wildlife conservation but before Meghan can share the workload, she and her fiance have a couple of busy months ahead.

“We’re pretty tied up with planning a wedding at the moment but we’re really looking forward to working as a pair and as a four going forward, hoping to make as much difference where we can,” said Prince Harry.

Everyone is looking forward to that wedding which will officially make the four a family on May 19th.

Royal Correspondent Roya Nikkhah says the couple are already a big hit in Britain.

“I think in the U.K. people have been so thrilled to see he’s finally found a love match and the character he’s gone for – she is hugely popular with the public here,” said Nikkhah.

The American actress has embraced her new role as a royal – touring the country with her prince. They’ll be back on the road in central England next week.