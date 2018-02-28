Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) – Frustrated by the lack action in the state Legislature to ban assault rifles after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High two weeks ago, Coral Springs Mayor Skip Campbell has decided to do something about it.

Campbell is calling on mayors across the state to back a state constitutional amendment to ban assault weapons. He said the measure will be discussed at the Coral Springs City Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The mayor said voters across the state should be the ones to make the decision. The measure, which would need 60 percent approval to pass, may be too late to get on the 2018 ballot.

During Tuesday’s Broward County Commission meeting, several gun-related issues were brought up.

Commissioners voted to ask the county attorney to explore possible gun measures they could enact, to hire an independent agency to investigate the shooting and to create a task force to review the actions of agencies that responded to the shooting.

They also passed a resolution urging state and federal lawmakers to pass gun control measures, including restricting the sale of ammunition and gun modifiers, to ban assault weapons, to limit the number of firearms a person can own, and institute a universal background check. They also asked state lawmakers to provide funding to tear down and rebuild classrooms, and to create a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Governor Rick Scott announced on Tuesday a $500 million investment in school safety, including metal detectors, bulletproof glass, steel doors and upgraded locks.

Meanwhile, with the last day of the state’s legislative session set for March 9, the clock is ticking for lawmakers facing pressure from citizens who want to see something change.

At least five Parkland-related bills are being debated before the Florida House and Senate appropriations committees.

On Tuesday, the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee passed a bill named for the school that gives law enforcement more power to seize firearms in cases of threats or potential danger. The committee voted down amendments to ban assault weapons, bump stocks and high capacity magazines — priorities for Parkland residents and their supporters. The bill advanced hours after the state House Appropriations Committee passed a similar measure.

Additionally, the committee voted down amendments creating a firearms registry and requiring that private sales of firearms must be done through a licensed dealer.

“If we had these measures in place, I would have not had to bury Alex,” said Max Schachter, whose son, Alex, was among the 17 killed.

“We need each of you to step away from politics and reach in as parents and grandparents,” he told lawmakers. “Let’s get something done today, you owe it to me.”

An amendment to create a program that offers voluntary firearms training to teachers and school staff made it through the committee to the disappointment of many in the audience.

In the House committee, a proposal allowing teachers the option to arm themselves failed, as did an amendment to ban assault weapons and to require mental health background checks for those licensed to carry a weapon.

A ban on the sale and possession of bump stocks did pass and will head to the House floor.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump will meet with key lawmakers to discuss gun reforms.

