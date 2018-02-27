Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Republican Senator Jeff Flake and Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein plan to introduce a bi-partisan gun reform bill on Tuesday that would raise the age requirement for buying an AR-15 and weapons like it to 21.

Flake says he and fellow Republican Susan Collins also plan to re-introduce a so-called “no fly, no buy” measure that would restrict people on the terrorist watch list from purchasing guns.

Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, President Donald Trump has made a lot of promises to the growing chorus of Americans demanding change to gun laws.

“Bump stocks, we’re writing that out. I’m writing that out myself. I don’t care if Congress does it or not. I’m writing it out myself. We’re going to do background checks. If we see a sicko, I don’t want him having a gun.”

At a meeting with the nation’s governors on Monday, Trump also stuck by his belief that schools should be arming certain teachers and faculty. And the White House insists the president is still onboard with raising the age limit for buying some firearms. It’s an idea he mentioned last week but hasn’t spoken of again since meeting with the NRA over the weekend.

“In terms of the concept there’s still support for that but how it would be implemented and what that might look like is still very much part of the discussion,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The White House says the president will host a bi-partisan meeting with legislators on Wednesday to discuss gun legislation.