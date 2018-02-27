Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — A teen is under arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill students and had a pipe bomb in his home.

The 16-year-old, from Pompano Beach, was arrested Monday night.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the teen was playing an online video game that same evening and made the alarming statement.

That’s when a tipster called Boca Raton Police about the teen.

BSO responded to the suspect’s home and said they found a homemade pipe bomb and weapons.

Crews from bomb squad, violent crimes and strategic investigations divisions responded, along with Homeland Security and the FBI.

The teen is now facing a felony charge for possessing explosives.

Deputies want the community to report any suspected threats by calling (954) 764-4357.

 

