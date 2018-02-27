Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Consumer, Free, Good News, Local TV, National Pancake Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Do you love pancakes, slathered in butter and drenched with syrup?

If you can afford the calories, you can definitely afford the price because Tuesday, February 27th  is National Pancake Day and a major national pancake chain wants to feed you flapjacks for free.

On what they’ve dubbed National Pancake Day, International House of Pancake (IHOP) restaurants across South Florida and nationwide are offering customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Related: Best Healthy Breakfasts In Miami

As for other pancake spots, while Denny’s doesn’t formally recognize National Pancake Day, it’s not going to give up its breakfast business to IHOP for the day. The chain has their everyday Value Slam which includes pancakes for only $4.

Also, Waffle House isn’t letting the day go by unnoticed. Guests who visit on Tuesday can use this coupon for a free order of hash browns. (You’ll have to pay extra to get ’em scattered, smothered, and covered, though.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch