MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Do you love pancakes, slathered in butter and drenched with syrup?
If you can afford the calories, you can definitely afford the price because Tuesday, February 27th is National Pancake Day and a major national pancake chain wants to feed you flapjacks for free.
On what they’ve dubbed National Pancake Day, International House of Pancake (IHOP) restaurants across South Florida and nationwide are offering customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As for other pancake spots, while Denny’s doesn’t formally recognize National Pancake Day, it’s not going to give up its breakfast business to IHOP for the day. The chain has their everyday Value Slam which includes pancakes for only $4.
Also, Waffle House isn’t letting the day go by unnoticed. Guests who visit on Tuesday can use this coupon for a free order of hash browns. (You’ll have to pay extra to get ’em scattered, smothered, and covered, though.)