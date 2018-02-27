Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting are most likely trying to get their gun control message out through a book.

TMZ reports that sources of at least two of the outspoke survivors are in talks with publishers for book deals.

While the deals haven’t been inked, the students have reportedly been in the meeting phase with book honchos.

Sources also say some of the students have been getting help from high-profile publicists.

The goal of the publicity push is to get out the message that gun control is needed.

It’s not clear yet how much money the two survivors would get for penning a book deal.

As for where it would likely go, TMZ was told they’d likely donate the cash to March For Our Lives taking place in Washington, D.C. on March 24th.