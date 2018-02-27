Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Coconut Creek Police Department and one of its officers were honored Tuesday at the Broward County Commission meeting for their actions during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Vice Mayor Mark Bogen made the two proclamations and designated February 27th as Officer Michael Leonard Appreciation Day and Coconut Creek Police Department Appreciation Day in Broward County.

Officer Leonard was very modest about what he did that day and gives credit to all law enforcement that responded.

“Those who were involved, those who put their life on the line day after day, gave their all that day, the ones that charged in, the ones that had to see the things that they saw. It was a team effort,” said Officer Leonard.

More than 30 of the department’s officers were dispatched to the school on February 14th after receiving word of shots fired.

Confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed 17 people before leaving the school. It was Leonard who spotted him and took him into custody about a mile from the school. Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

“We want to thank Officer Leonard, Chief Arenal, the Coconut Creek Police Department, and all first responders for their actions that day and their dedication to the citizens of Broward County,” said Bogen.

Also during the meeting, the commission passed a resolution that urges the state’s Legislature to fund the demolition of the building where the shooting took place. The measure requests funds for a new classroom building and a memorial to those lives that were lost.

At last check, the commission was talking about doing an independent review of everything that transpired that day on campus before and after the shooting.