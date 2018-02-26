Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – It’s expected to be an emotional day for teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, as they return to their classrooms to prepare for their students later this week.

On Sunday, many students and their families returned to campus for the first time since the shooting to attend an orientation.

One parent said, “I was here to pick him up that day, it was the longest eight hours of my life and I’m not ready to let him go yet.”

The orientation was completely voluntary and a large crowd attended.

“I wanna be with my friends again, I want to go to school, it’s crazy that I’m saying this. I just want to be back so bad,” said student David.

A lot of students do not know at this point what classroom they will be sent to on Monday.

If they had any classes inside the freshman building, which is where the shooting took place, they’ll be placed in another part of the campus.

“I have three, maybe four classes in that building, its a place I’ve gone into every day for the past three years and to see it, to enter it, was very weird…very surreal,” said student Emily Melamed.

Monday and Tuesday will be planning days for the staff and faculty.

Wednesday will be the first day that classes resume with Students returning on a modified schedule. Classes will be from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. and that schedule will run through the rest of the week.