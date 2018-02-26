Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Beach Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine will join students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and activists at a rally Monday in Tallahassee.
The Rally in Tally will include members of Women’s March Florida, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and Broward Democratic Party.
Over a thousand people from across are expected to attend the rally on the steps of the Capitol to demand action on gun reforms, including a permanent ban on assault rifles.
The rally will come ahead of the state Senate’s first legislative hearing on new gun reform legislation.
Good luck, they are not listening nor are they confronting the problem at it’s root, it’s not just schools…