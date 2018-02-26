Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Beach Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine will join students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and activists at a rally Monday in Tallahassee.

The Rally in Tally will include members of Women’s March Florida, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and Broward Democratic Party.
Over a thousand people from across are expected to attend the rally on the steps of the Capitol to demand action on gun reforms, including a permanent ban on assault rifles.

The rally will come ahead of the state Senate’s first legislative hearing on new gun reform legislation.

Comments
  1. Mark Potter says:
    February 26, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Good luck, they are not listening nor are they confronting the problem at it’s root, it’s not just schools…

    Reply

