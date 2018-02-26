Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High’s hockey team has dedicated their state title win to the people who died in the massacre.

The team won the state title with a pair of victories on Sunday.

Even in victory thoughts of those killed in the February 14 massacre remained close to the team’s mind.

“This wasn’t for us. This was for the 17 victims,” said senior Matthew Horowitz.

In an incredible coincidence, the team received 17 medals, one for each member of the squad. Since that’s also the number of victims who were killed in the shooting, the team will use the medals to honor each victim.

