PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — As Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students prepare to return to school Wednesday, two weeks after the mass shooting, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie spoke about the challenges ahead.

“Our teachers indicated last week they would like to get back as soon as possible. They wanted to be with their colleagues and the students they love,” Runcie explained.

Runcie declined to comment on whether Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel should be suspended for incompetence as some state lawmakers have suggested.

Runcie did say there will be a strong emphasis on safety and that two or more armed student resource officers will be assigned to Stoneman Douglas High for the remainder of the school year.

Concurrently, Governor Rick Scott pledged more dollars for school safety during a meeting at the White House Monday.

“Were gonna have mental health counselors in every school and threat assessment teams,” said Gov. Scott.

As for the accused shooter, Nikolas Cruz, CBS4’s Joan Murray asked the superintendent whether the district missed warning signs that Cruz was a troubled student before he was expelled from Stoneman Douglas High a year before the shooting.

“Law enforcement, the school district, and mental health workers need to share information to have a better outcome for troubled youth and individuals,” he said.