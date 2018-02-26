Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Donald Trump will meet with lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss legislative solutions in response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Trump will meet with lawmakers from both parties, Sanders said Monday.

Sanders declined to say specifically what measures Trump would support with regard to raising the age of purchase for certain firearms and strengthening background checks.

She said that would be discussed with lawmakers on Wednesday.

Sanders said that Trump has directed the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to find a way to outlaw bump fire stocks through executive action.

If that can’t be accomplished, Sanders said, Trump would support a “legislative solution” to outlaw the devices.

