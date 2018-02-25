Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ESTERO (CBSMiami) – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team pulled off an improbable upset to win the Tier I SAHOF Florida Hockey State Championship on Sunday.
The Eagles entered the elimination part of championship weekend having lost all three of its round-robin games, putting them as the lowest seed in the four-team bracket.
In the semifinal game on Sunday morning, Stoneman Douglas upset top-seeded East Lake 3-1 to advance to the final.
In the championship match, the Eagles jumped all over Jesuit and opened up a 4-0 lead en route to a 7-2 victory.
The amazing title run comes just 11 days after the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas in which 17 people lost their lives.