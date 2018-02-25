Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) –Governor Rick Scott is asking the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to take a closer look at how local authorities responded to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Governor Scott’s office released a statement early Sunday afternoon.

Scott spoke with FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen on Sunday to ask for an immediate investigation of how law enforcement responded to the Parkland school shooting.

FDLE has since confirmed they will begin the investigation process right away.

This comes as some Florida lawmakers are asking for Broward Sheriff Scott Israel to be removed following reports that several of his deputies waited outside the school during the shooting instead of going inside to confront the gunman and potentially save lives.

Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran sent a letter to Scott asking for him to suspect Israel for “incompetence and dereliction of duty.”

Corcoran’s letter was signed by 73 of his republican colleagues.

Sunday morning, Israel appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and put to rest any idea that he would step down.

Of course I won’t resign,” Israel said when pressed on the issue by CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

 

