BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – The 12th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is underway this weekend.

The event filled with color, cocktails and cars supports more than 12,000 at-risk kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

“We travel all over the country, getting these collector cars to come to us,” said Rick Case. “It’s a major undertaking but it’s all for a good cause.”

Case said he wants nothing more than to give back to at-risk youth that could really use the help.

“We’ve got 12,000 kids in Broward County that we take care of, and that’s what this event supports,” he said.

Brian Quail, the President and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Broward County, said in light of recent events, a light-hearted event such as this is something the community needs now, more than ever.

“It’s times like these when an organization like the Boys and Girls Club means so much,” Quail said.

The event has 20 of South Florida’s finest restaurants in the building.

This year, celebrities and car-buffs Tim Allen and Jay Leno will be giving out awards and hosting dinners and a live auction.

Allen will also give a performance at the Grand Gala Dinner, Auction & Show on Sunday.

“When you look at how many lives are impacted based upon these events, it really does make a difference,” said Peter Gray with Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

The event runs through Sunday at the Boca Raton Resort & Club.

For a full schedule of events, click here.