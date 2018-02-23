Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A crowd of ardent supports gave President Donald Trump a standing ovation after his speech Friday morning at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual convention.

Trump used his CPAC speech to tout his plan to stop mass shootings. Much of the speech focused on his plan to stop gun violence in schools by putting guns in the hands of some teachers.

“Well-trained gun-adept teachers and coaches should be able to carry concealed firearms. We should do what works,” said Trump.

Many in the crowd agreed with the president’s proposal.

“It would make me feel very good to know they were trained, equipped and had the wherewithal to use those weapons to protect the children,” said Debbie Terry.

But not all of the president’s ideas were popular. Pat Thomas said she strongly supports the Second Amendment. She’s against Trump’s plan to raise the minimum age to buy some semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21.

“I don’t think we should be infringed on any of our rights. I mean, 18-year-olds can go to the military so,” said Thomas.

President Trump also used the speech to renew his call for Congress to pass a bill funding a wall along the U-S/Mexico border.

So what do you think?