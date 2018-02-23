Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Kyle Laman, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) —  The family of one of the students injured in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is asking for the community’s help.

sssss This Stoneman Douglas Victim Still Remains In ICU, Needs Your Help

Fifteen year old Kyle Laman still remains in Intensive Care and face more surgeries to repair his foot.  (Source: GoFundMe)

Fifteen year old Kyle Laman still remains in Intensive Care and face more surgeries to repair his foot.

His mother told CBS4’s Tania Francois that doctors are hoping they wont have to amputate it.

Laman’s mother said her son remembers seeing Nikolas Cruz fire his AR-15 , leaving Laman with a bullet in his foot.

While the family has a long road ahead, they hope the community is able to share their support for them through this hard time whether it’s through a donation or a kind word.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his hospital expenses.

nknknknkn This Stoneman Douglas Victim Still Remains In ICU, Needs Your Help

His mother told CBS4’s Tonia Francois that doctors are hoping they wont have to amputate it. (Courtesy: Kyle Laman)

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch