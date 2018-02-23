Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every week, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on someone considered a Hero Among Us.

These are men or women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we introduce you to U.S. Air Force Sergeant Marcus O’Sullivan.

It’s the second hardest promotion to acquire in the Air Force but after 12 years in the service, O’Sullivan was promoted to Technical Sergeant.

The new title brought him to the U.S. Southern Command Area in Doral.

There, he oversees a team that plays a critical role in planning missions in an area that covers 31 countries.

They are the first line of defense, bringing accurate information to boots on the ground.

“There’s a really big sense of accomplishment when you come back and you gave them the right information, everything they needed to have before they went in so that you know that they are safe,” Sgt. O’Sullivan said. “That’s probably the biggest impact I feel I’ve had. Definitely a big sense of accomplishment.”

Recently O’Sullivan was honored at a Florida Panthers game as their military hero and the whole crowd gave him a standing ovation

Sargeant O’Sullivan on behalf of CBS4 and the Panthers we would like to share our appreciation for doing your duty and serving our county.