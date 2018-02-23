Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) – Students from Deerfield Beach made an 11-mile march Friday to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland to show their support for the victims and survivors of last week’s school shooting.

Deerfield Beach High School staff allowed the students to participate in the march and even assigned security guards to accompany the group.

Some students carried signs during the walk. They wanted to send a message to lawmakers regarding gun control legislation and school safety.

Friday’s walk followed a string of walkouts conducted by students across the country earlier in the week. From Florida to Minnesota to Arizona, students made a show of solidarity with the victims of last Wednesday’s massacre that left 17 people dead.

