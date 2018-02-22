Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND(CBSMiami) — The armed and uniformed school resource officer in charge of taking care of the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, “never went in” to the building as the gunman opened fire.

That’s according to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel who said when he found out about that, he was left, “devastated, sick to my stomach, there are no words.”

The School Resource Officer identified as Scot Peterson has since resigned.

Sheriff Israel said that after reviewing surveillance tapes and talking to Peterson, he decided to suspend him without pay pending an internal affairs investigation but Peterson decided to resign.

When asked what Sheriff Israel saw Peterson doing in the surveillance video, he said ” nothing.”

“What I saw was a deputy arrive at the West side of building 12, take up a position and he never went in,” said Sheriff Israel.

He said at some point he got on his radio during the ordeal.

Israel said Peterson should have gone in and engaged the gunman who eventually took the lives of 17 people and injured more than a dozen.

The full press conference from Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters can be seen below: