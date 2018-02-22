Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A day after thousands of students, teachers, activists rallied at the state’s Capitol, their demands for change continue to reverberate among lawmakers.

Chanting “vote them out, vote them out,” students rallied inside and outside the Capitol.

A group of 100 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High divided into groups and met with 70 lawmakers, and Gov. Rick Scott, to demand stricter, common sense gun laws.

“We don’t need these AR-15s to defend ourselves or our country. We can do that through our voices, we will not be silenced. No more AR-15s,” said Stoneman Douglas High student Ashley Santorum.

Tuesday night, when the students from Parkland arrived, the House vote down a move to discuss banning assault weapons. The vote angered students demanding action.

The House then announced that it would lay out their plan Thursday or Friday. Some possibilities include raising the age to 21 to buy any type of firearm, some type of mental health component, information sharing between agencies for background checks and better school security – which may include arming specially trained teachers.

On the Senate side, incoming Senate President Bill Galvano is working on a proposal that calls for the possibility of raising the age to 21 to buy an assault rifle, a ban on bump stocks — that’s the device used in the Vegas shooting to allow faster fire, implementing a three day waiting period for gun purchases and to close screening loopholes especially relating to mental illness.

The lawmakers are under the gun, so to speak, because their session ends in two weeks and they want to pass bills before then.

Students vow they’ll be watching.

“This is to every lawmaker out there, no longer can you take money from the NRA, no longer can you fly under the radar doing whatever it is that you want to do because we are coming after you. We are coming after every single one of you demanding action, demanding that you make a change,” said a Stoneman Douglas senior Delaney Tarr.

The students plan to stage a ‘March For Our Lives’ rally in Washington D.C. next month.