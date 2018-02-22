Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Family and friends will say goodbye to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High coach Aaron Feis on Thursday.

A funeral service for Feis will be held at 11 a.m. at Church by the Glades, 400 Lakeview Drive in Coral Springs.

Many have used the word hero to describe Feis. When gunfire rang out on February 14th, Feis ran towards the shooter and threw himself in front of students to shield them from bullets.

The 37-year-old was among 17 people killed when former student Nikolas Cruz stormed the campus with an AR-15.

Feis was both the assistant football coach and security guard but he was also a friend and confidante for many students.

Feis, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, also spent his entire career there. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Also on Thursday, there will be a Celebration of Life for student Cara Loughran from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. at Kraeer Funeral Home, 1655 N. University Drive in Coral Springs.

Cara, 14, a freshman, “was an excellent student” who loved the beach and her younger cousins, her aunt, Lindsay Fontana, wrote on Facebook.

A visitation for Helena Ramsey will also take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Church by the Glades.

Ramsey’s funeral service is Friday at 1 p.m. at the same church.

Ramsey was 17 and would have started college next year. A family member, in a lengthy Facebook post, called her a “smart, kind-hearted and thoughtful person.”