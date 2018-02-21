Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students at schools across South Florida took part in “walk outs” on Wednesday to protest in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last week in which 17 people were killed.

The walk outs symbolized their solidarity with the Stoneman Douglas High students and a demand for stricter gun control laws.

At Western High School in Davie, Chopper 4 was high above as the students walked out of the school en masse.

At Cypres Bay High School there were tears and teens comforted eachother in a nearby park where there was an emotional rally in which some survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting addressed the crowd.

Students said last week’s shooting changed things.

“You’re coming to school worried that something might happen to you,” said Oscar Gimenez.

Students held signs with pointed messages for lawmakers about the 17 dead, reading “students over guns.”

“I don’t understand how many lives need to be lost in order for some change to happen,” said Zurina Restrepo, a junior.

What started as a spontaneous resistance at some schools has sparked days of walk outs with students who came prepared for a planned exodus from the classroom.

“Come together and stay strong for the school, stay strong for the lives that were lost,” said Restrepo.

While many applaud their resolve, there’s a difference of opinion on whether the protests are disruptive.

Some school administrations are supporting the students’ right to protest while others say their actions are disruptive and go against school policy.

Miami-Dade Public Schools said of students on Tuesday,

“They must express their opinion respectfully, without disrupting the educational environment or violating school rules. Students who intend to express their ideas and opinions through demonstration must discuss time, place, duration and restrictions with a sponsor or administrator in advance.”

Broward County Public Schools also responded to the ongoing walkouts saying in part,

“BCPS encourages peaceful and lawful protest only. Any violations of the student code of conduct will be handled by individual schools.”

Broward County Public Schools observed a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m. in memory of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims, survivors, families, and community.