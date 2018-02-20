Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Survivors of the deadly school shooting in Parkland are taking their crusade for change to the state capital.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are there this morning ahead of meetings with lawmakers.

Later today, 100 survivors will board buses bound for Tallahassee after attending a funeral for 16-year-old Carmen Schentrup. They will arrive in Tallahassee late Tuesday night, greeted by lawmakers and Leon County high school students.

On the students will meet with Senators and House members on both sides of the aisle, as well as Attorney General Pam Bondi and hold a press conference to share their experiences and messages.

“Sending students up within one week of this tragedy is a great symbolism demonstrating that this movement is happening, it’s happening quickly,” said Jaclyn Corin.

Corin will be part of the contingent of 100 students heading to Tallahassee. She said they will spread out at the Capitol, pushing their message – realizing that as painful as it is to grieve their loss while fighting for change, they have a captive worldwide audience.

Here in South Florida, more and more students are joining the “Never Again” movement” started by Stoneman Douglas students.

“I just want peace and I just want an end to violence. I don’t want any more innocent kids dying,” said student Nia Jean.

The Never Again movement burst onto the scene Saturday at a huge rally in Fort Lauderdale. Now, they’re all over social media and growing by the minute. They want stricter gun laws and politicians to stop taking money from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“When you’re a politician that’s more willing to get money for your reelection than save children’s lives, you have to question what is the state of American politics and why are we letting these disgusting monsters in, why are we re-electing them,” said David Hogg who is with the Never Again movement.

The students plan to stage a ‘March For Our Lives’ rally in Washington D.C. next month.