Filed Under:Abduction Arrest, Crime, Local TV, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection to the kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl at a Northwest Miami-Dade bus stop.

curtis lee lawson Police Make Arrest In Young Girls Abduction From Bus Stop

Curtis Lee Lawson (Miami-Dade Corrections mugshot)

Curtis Lee Lawson, 35, was arrested on Feb. 15 on charges of kidnapping a child under 13 and lewd and lascivious assault on a child according to the Miami-Dade Corrections website.

It was Monday, Feb. 12 when the girl was sitting at a bus stop near NW 100th Street and NW 22nd Avenue when the man drove up in a navy blue Kia Soul, police said.

He asked her if she wanted a ride to school. She agreed and got into the car.

Lawson, police say, drove to a gas station at 1601 NW 119th Street where he made an inappropriate sexual request.

The little girl refused and demanded he take her to school.

He did drop her off at school unharmed.

abduction sketch and suspect curtis lawson Police Make Arrest In Young Girls Abduction From Bus Stop

Suspect sketch and mugshot as compared side by side (Miami-Dade Police & Miami-Dade Corrections)

The 10-year-old gave police a description of the man, which police used to create a composite sketch of the suspect.

Lawson is being held without bond.

