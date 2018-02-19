Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Students who attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High won’t likely return to the campus until at least next week.

In the meantime, they are getting a lesson in civic engagement, making a major push for gun law changes.

Survivors of the deadly shooting say they’re turning their anger into action.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered in Ft. Lauderdale to demand tighter gun control laws. Inspired and fired up by the rally, a hundred students plan to visit Florida’s Legislature on Tuesday to call for a ban on assault-style weapons.

Fueled by the loss of their peers, #NeverAgain has become a rallying cry from the student survivors.

“If all of our government and president can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it is time for victims to be the change that we need to see,” said Emma Gonzalez.

She is one of the teens calling on politicians to pass stricter gun laws along with Delaney Tarr, David Hogg, and Cameron Kasky.

When asked what they thought what thing in their generation could really spark change, Kasky didn’t hesitate with his reply.

“The fact that we’re getting shot. And I hate that it took hitting me right at home for me to get involved with this, but I just have to forgive myself and keep moving,” he said.

“The thing is, as much as I would love to be worrying about prom dresses and college acceptance letters, in my mind I can’t even think about anything now except change. All I can think about is those 17 faces,” said Tarr.

The four plan to take their movement nationwide next month with a March on Washington.

“Think of all the things that have happened since the first Women’s March. We’ve had the MeToo movement. Along with those women, it’s our turn – the grieving students turn to put an end to this and be heard,” said Hogg.

In addition to the march on Washington, on Tuesday 100 students will board charter buses coordinated by Senator Lauren Book. Most of the students who attend Stoneman Douglas High live in Book’s district.

The buses will take them to Tallahassee where, on Wednesday, they will meet with senators and House members on both sides of the aisle, as well as Attorney General Pam Bondi, and hold a press conference to share their experiences and messages.