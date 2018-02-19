Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Two teenagers and a teacher who lost their lives in Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High were laid to rest on Sunday.

At one location in Boca Raton, a family walked beside the casket of 35-year-old teacher and Navy veteran Scott Beigel. He shielded his students from gunfire at the time of the shooting.

One woman who did not know Biegel showed up to his funeral.

“We are in pain! I don’t even know this young man but my heart has been bleeding for days,” she said.

“The love we had for each other was special we complete each other and we made each other better people,” said Beigel’s fiance Gwen Gossler during the service.

Also laid to rest Sunday was 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg. A student from another school spoke in tears, “She was only 14 she didn’t deserve that none of the kids deserve it”

Guttenberg wanted to be an occupational therapist.

As the day went on, people came out to pay their respects to 15-year-old Alex Schacter. Known for his hard work in music, he leaves behind a brother and father.

Also on Sunday, a viewing was held for 15-year-old Luke Hoyer. Luke is said to have loved video games, fast food and dreamed of becoming a basketball player.

Hoyer will be laid to rest Monday in Coral Springs as will fellow student 14-year-old Alaina Petty. Also on Monday, a view will be held for 14-year-old Gina Montalto served on the school’s winter guard team.

Throughout the day dozens showed up to mourn in front of the high school.

“Everyone is so sad over this and there is no reason to talk honestly, you can’t even describe it,” said student Michael Kozakoff.

A woman who was not affiliated with the school came to pay their respects as well.

“It’s showing us that we need to really get together as humans and help each other,” she said.

Haley Newcom, a freshman at Stoneman Douglas High told CBS4 about the students, “They’re saying they wish this never happened and they want to go back to school and see my friends.”