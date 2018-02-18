Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – The President is going to hear what some students have to say, and he may not like it.

President Donald Trump addresses the nation after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in Washington, USA on February 15, 2018. (Source: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump will hold a listening session with high school students this week following the deadly school shooting in Florida.

A White House schedule says Trump will host students and teachers Wednesday. He also will meet with state and local officials on school safety on Thursday.

The White House did not immediately answer questions about which students would be attending the session.

Students who survived the shooting in Parkland that left 17 dead have focused their anger on the president, urging him and other elected officials to do something about gun violence.

The president visited the community Friday, seeking out victims at a hospital and meeting first responders.

Otherwise, his attention has been almost fully on the Russia investigation, the subject of a series of tweets he fired posted Sunday.

