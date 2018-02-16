Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolas Cruz, School Shooting

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The fate of Building 12 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland is in the air, but the one thing everyone agrees on is that no student will ever step inside it again.

It was Building 12 where alleged school shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, went on a shooting rampage on Wednesday. Seventeen people were killed, more than a dozen injured.

(CBS4)

Broward schools Superintendent Robert Runcie plans to request funding from Tallahassee to construct a new building somewhere else on the campus. He wants Building 12 razed and a memorial put in its place. Florida legislators support Runcie’s plan and say they will provide the resources to make it happen.

“This building has to come down,” Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald on Friday.

“These kids are not going to go back into that building ever again,’’ said Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, told the Miami Herald.

Book, Galvano and Sen. Wilton Simpson visited the high school Thursday before attending an evening vigil for victims.

Runcie’s biggest problem now is what to do with the 900 students who use that building. Marjory Stoneman Douglas is already at 100 percent capacity so they will have to find some temporary space to place those kids.

The district will likely decide on a plan over the next 24 to 48 hours and hopes to announce a decision over the weekend.

The most likely scenario is that teachers would be the first to return in order to give them a day to prepare for the arrival of students.

