PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The investigation into the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has revealed it could have been worse.

Seventeen people were killed when alleged gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, went on a shooting spree inside the school. More than a dozen were injured.

A source close to the investigation said 120 rounds of unspent ammunition were found in a rifle bag that Cruz reportedly left at the school. Also, at one point he allegedly went to a teacher’s lounge on the third floor in an attempt to shoot down towards fleeing students but impact glass prevented that from happening.

Cruz then allegedly changed clothes, ran down the stairs and left the building trying to blend in with other students who were running the school.

Just before 3 p.m., he went to a Walmart where he bought a drink at the Subway before leaving. He then went to a McDonald’s where he hung out for a while and then left.

Around 3:40 p.m, he was spotted by a Coconut Creek police officer in the 4700 block of Wyndham Lakes Drive in Coral Springs where he was detained until Broward Sheriff’s deputies arrived took him into custody as the suspected shooter.

Cruz, who is accused of carrying out the premeditated and sustained assault on the students, teachers, and staff with an AR-15 assault-style rifle, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. During his first court appearance, he was denied bond.

According to his arrest report, Cruz confessed to carrying out a planned and violent attack at his former school. It also states that after the attack, ”as students began to flee the campus on foot he decided a plan to discard the AR15 and vest with the additional magazines so he could blend into the crowd.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives determined that Cruz bought the gun in February 2017 from a gun store in Sunrise. The attorney for the family who owns the gun shop says they had no indication what Cruz was going to use the weapon for.