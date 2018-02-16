Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
Filed Under:Congress, Florida, Local TV, Parkland, U.S. Senate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you’re thinking about wanting to change something in your community, you have legislative leaders elected to help you do that. Here’s how to contact them.

Senator Marco Rubio
284 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-3041

Senator Bill Nelson
United States Senate
716 Senate Hart Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-5274
Fax: 202-228-2183

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
2206 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-3931
Fax: (202) 225-5620

Rep. Carlos Curbelo
1404 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-2778

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart
440 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
phone: (202) 225-4211
fax: (202) 225-8576

Rep. Ted Deutch
2447 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-3001
Fax: 202-225-5974

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
1114 Longworth H.O.B
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-7931
Fax: 202-226-2052

Rep. Frederica Wilson
2445 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
phone: (202) 225-4506
fax: (202) 226-0777

Rep. Alcee Hastings
2353 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Tel: (202) 225-1313
Fax: (202) 225-1171

Rep. Lois Frankel
1037 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
phone: 202-225-9890

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch