Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you’re thinking about wanting to change something in your community, you have legislative leaders elected to help you do that. Here’s how to contact them.
Senator Marco Rubio
284 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-3041
Senator Bill Nelson
United States Senate
716 Senate Hart Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-5274
Fax: 202-228-2183
Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
2206 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-3931
Fax: (202) 225-5620
Rep. Carlos Curbelo
1404 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-2778
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart
440 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
phone: (202) 225-4211
fax: (202) 225-8576
Rep. Ted Deutch
2447 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-3001
Fax: 202-225-5974
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
1114 Longworth H.O.B
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-7931
Fax: 202-226-2052
Rep. Frederica Wilson
2445 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
phone: (202) 225-4506
fax: (202) 226-0777
Rep. Alcee Hastings
2353 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Tel: (202) 225-1313
Fax: (202) 225-1171
Rep. Lois Frankel
1037 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
phone: 202-225-9890