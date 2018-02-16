Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Anguish and sorrow are giving way to anger Friday as the families of some of the 17 people killed in the Florida school massacre begin to do the unimaginable — bury their children.

14-year old Alyssa Alhadeff is the first victim of Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to be laid to rest.

Her funeral took place Friday morning at the Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, followed by her burial.

Hundreds of mourners turned out for her service including family, classmates, parents, faculty, even Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. They were all here for the moving tribute that latest about an hour.

She was remembered as a straight A student, very focused, a skilled member of the debate team and a loving daughter.

Alyssa was also a member of the Parkland Travel Soccer team.

In an appearance on CNN Thursday, Alyssa’s mother called forcefully and emotionally on President Donald Trump to increase security at schools.

“The gunman — a crazy person — just walks right into my child’s school, knocks down the window of her door, and just starts shooting, shooting her! And killing her!” Alhadeff said.

“President Trump, you say, ‘What can you do? You can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands! Put metal detectors at every entrance to the schools! What can you do? You can do a lot! This is not fair to our families and our children [to] go to school and have to get killed!”

The grief-stricken mother put her pain on full display, tearfully screaming into the camera for change and pleading for President Trump to do something to stop mass shootings.

“I just spent the last two hours putting the funeral arrangements for my daughter’s funeral, who’s 14! President Trump, please do something. Do something! Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!”

Her mother also paid tribute to her daughter on social media writing, “Alyssa was a talented soccer player, so smart, and amazing personality, incredible creative writer, and all she had to offer the world was love. She believed in people for being so honest.”

Alyssa was 14-years-old.

A second funeral and burial is also scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Meadow Pollack’s funeral service is taking place at Congregation Kol Tikvah in Parkland.

She was a senior who planned to attend Lynn University​.