COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A day after a deadly school shooting in South Florida, students at North Broward Preparatory School got a similar scare after reports of shots fired.
The all-clear has since been given but the situation brought out dozens of officers who checked every classroom, while students were herded into the cafeteria.
Video, captured by a Broward Prep student, shows cops surrounding the school.
This after, officials say, a teacher thought she heard gunfire and notified a friend who then called police, prompting students to go on lockdown.
“A lady comes into our class and said we’re on lockdown….We were scared,” said student Richard Bien-Aime.
According to Coconut Creek Police, it was a false alarm.
There was no intruder on campus; however, they said a police officer did accidentally discharge their weapon during the lockdown.
“I just started crying….ran into a room and hid,” said student Britney Chiarelli.
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel addressed the situation during a news conference Thursday on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead. He said that there have been “copy cat threats.”
“Sadly there have been copy cat threats made at other schools,” said Israel who added they will investigate each one as a serious threat.