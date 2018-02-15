Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under:Florida, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shooting

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — As Florida and the nation mourn the loss of 17 people killed in the Parkland school shooting, support is pouring in to the community from all sides – on a federal and local level.

Anyone wanting to help the victims and their families can contribute to a GoFundMe page setup by the Broward Education Foundation.

If you’re making a contribution to any other group, please be weary of possible scams.

For those not wanting or able to make a monetary donation, One Blood is asking for donations to replenish their supply of O negative blood used for the shooting victims. Click here to find the locations nearest to you.

If you need help or know someone who does, please use the following numbers:

For victims of the attack: 1 (800) 226-6667 or use this form.

See Something Say Something number: 1-855-FLA-SAFE.

Broward College 24-hour crisis support: 954-424-6916.

 

 

