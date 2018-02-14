Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Scandal continues to rock the White House surrounding President Donald Trump’s former Staff Secretary who resigned last week after allegations surfaced that he physically abused two ex-wives.

Now the question is being asked, who knew about the accusations and when did they learn about them?

On Wednesday, the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee said he’s launching an investigation concerning the background investigation into former Staff Secretary Rob Porter.

The White House has said repeatedly the Porter investigation was still ongoing when allegations of physical abuse by his two ex-wives surfaced last week.

“We let the process play out, it was ongoing, it hadn’t been completed,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during a briefing Monday.

FBI Director Christopher Wray contradicted the White House timeline Tuesday when he said a partial report was submitted in March 2017 with a completed report filed in July – followed up with additional information in November.

“We administratively closed the file in January,” said Wray.

A senior Trump administration official told CBS News, the White House is “coming apart at the seams” and some within the administration don’t believe what they are being told about the situation.

Chief of Staff John Kelly is facing criticism over how he handled the allegations against Porter. Kelly learned about Porter’s alleged behavior last November but allowed him to keep his job. Kelly told the Wall Street Journal the handling of the abuse scandal was “all done right.”

The White House insists the president still trusts General Kelly to be his chief of staff. However, names of possible successors continue to be floated from West Wing sources.