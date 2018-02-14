Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old Western High School student, who was struck last week while walking to her bus stop, has died.
Melani Rivera had undergone two emergency brain surgeries but doctors were unable to save her, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Rivera was walking to the bus stop in the 8200 block of Nova Drive last Thursday when she was struck by 2007 Jeep Compass driven by 100-year-old Rosamond Preseau.
The Western High sophomore described by friends as a “beautiful soul.” A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help pay the medical bills.
Preseau, who was not speeding and has a clean driving record, was not cited in the accident.
Rivera is the third Western High student to lose her life after being struck by a vehicle since the school year began. Last November, Alicia Cerrato, 15, and Andrea De Las Salas, 14, were hit by a car while crossing Southwest 136th Avenue on their way to the St. Bonaventure Family Festival.
