CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Coral Springs has reverberated across the nation.

The shooting Wednesday afternoon, in which in which 17 people were killed and 14 others were injured, attracted the attention of the Oval Office.

Governor Rick Scott put out a statement that he was on his way to South Florida to be briefed by emergency management officials and law enforcement.

“Immediately upon learning of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Governor Scott spoke with President Trump, law enforcement, school officials and the Department of Homeland Security,” according to a statement from his office.

Senator Bill Nelson tweeted that he was monitoring the situation from Washington D.C.

So was Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted that her heart went out to the students.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody. He’s been indentified as 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz, a former student of the school who had reportedly threatened students in the past.

