CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Coral Springs has reverberated across the nation.

The shooting Wednesday afternoon, in which in which 17 people were killed and 14 others were injured, attracted the attention of the Oval Office.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Governor Rick Scott put out a statement that he was on his way to South Florida to be briefed by emergency management officials and law enforcement.

“Immediately upon learning of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Governor Scott spoke with President Trump, law enforcement, school officials and the Department of Homeland Security,” according to a statement from his office.

Senator Bill Nelson tweeted that he was monitoring the situation from Washington D.C.

Praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just spoke with Broward Undersheriff to ensure they have everything they need. And just spoke to FBI to make sure all federal resources are being made available to help. Will continue to monitor closely. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

So was Sen. Marco Rubio.

We are monitoring the horrible unfolding situation in Broward County, Florida with reports of a shooting at a local high school. #Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted that her heart went out to the students.

I am closely monitoring the developing situation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. The victims are weighing heavy in my heart as is the courage of the first responders on the scene. This senseless violence must end. — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) February 14, 2018

The Broward Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody. He’s been indentified as 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz, a former student of the school who had reportedly threatened students in the past.