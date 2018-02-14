Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — We’re just one day away from the boating event of the season – the Miami International Boat Show.

More than 100,000 boating enthusiasts are expected at the waterside Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin starting Thursday, February 15th – all to see the newest and trendiest items in the boating industry.

So, let’s break it down by the numbers!

More than 1,100 exhibitors are expected to take over the more than 1 million sq.ft of exhibition space.

Think about this way – that’s about 1,400 boats to see on land and in the water. That seems enough for even the biggest boat lover.

And there are some specific exhibits, you might want to stop and see while at the show.

Torqeedo and PowerDocks is putting those rays to good use with their solar-powered dock that can self-generate 1,248 watts of power each hour.

Then, make your way to the Mercury Vessel View. It’s the closest thing the industry has to a driverless boat. The boat’s engines work with auto pilot and has various signals and alarms that alert the driver if another boat is nearby or if the water is too shallow.

And for those who don’t want to miss a thing, there’s Garmin’s new VIRB Ultra 30 Action Camera. It’s a waterproof camera that lets you shoot pictures and video or live stream hands-free with the use of their app.

Besides entertainment, show officials shared some figures on what it brings to the economy:

6,000 full-time jobs

$854 million in economic impact – the equivalent of more than 2.5 Super Bowls.

$36 Billion to the U.S. industry.

The show, located at 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, starts Thursday, February 15th, and last until Monday, February 19th. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Admission for a single day ranges from $40 for Thursday to $25 for the rest of the days. Children 12 and under get in for free.



Click here for more ticket and parking info.