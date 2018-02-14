Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — While picking up a Valentine for your loved ones, you might want to pick up a small bear for a child in need.
Miami Beach Police is asking the community to do something small that will be a big help – donate a teddy bear.
Those bears will be given to children who are shaken up during calls involving serious incidents, accidents and acts of violence.
The officers who respond to the call will give the bears to the children to help give them some comfort during a distressing time.
It’s called “Operation Ted E. Bear” and if you would like to help out, you can donate a new, unused teddy bear (with tags) to the Miami Beach Police Department at 1100 Washington Avenue. The stuffed animal must be between 10 to 15 inches.
Good karma included.