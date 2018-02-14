Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Parents dropping off their kids at school are on edge after a 10-year-old was abducted by a man who police are looking for.

Officers released a sketch of the man and want parents and kids to take a good look at it.

Investigators say it’s crucial to catch him before he strikes again.

“We need him off the streets so that way our children are not in the path of danger,” said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta with Miami-Dade Police.

Officers say it started Monday around 7 a.m. A girl was sitting at a bus stop near NW 100th Street and NW 22nd Avenue when the man drove up in a navy blue Kia Soul and reportedly asked the girl if she wanted a ride to school. She agreed and entered his car.

The man then drove to a gas station at 1601 NW 119th Street where he made an inappropriate sexual request, investigators said.

The little girl refused and demanded he take her to school.

Police say the man took her to Henry Reeves Elementary School and dropped her off unharmed.

The 10-year-old was able to give police a description of the man, something that helped police put together a sketch.

The man is described as having a beard, long dreads that were worn in a stocking cap type headdress and possibly one gold tooth in the front.

He was last seen wearing green pajama pants and white shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.