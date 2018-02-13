Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The White House, it seems, is still trying to get its story straight as to who knew what and when in the lead up to the resignation of Staff Secretary Rob Porter who is accused of domestic abuse.

On Monday, President Donald Trump ignored questions about Porter’s resignation as the White House tried to clean up its mixed messaging on domestic abuse.

“The President supports the victims of domestic violence,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders proclaimed during a briefing with reporters.

In 2017, Porter’s two ex-wives told FBI agents conducting a security clearance investigation that Porter abused them.

However, it only took about 12 hours after a photo of Porter’s first wife’s bruised face was published for Chief of Staff John Kelly to reverse his public support for the former aide.

“Like President Trump, I have 100% confidence in General Kelly to conduct his job and make sure the White House is run in an effective fashion,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AR.

Porter was working with an interim security clearance. More than a year into the Trump administration, dozens of top officials still don’t have full security clearance.

“To have someone with an interim security clearance for over a year seems very excessive. It sort of defeats the purpose of having a security clearance process in the first place.” said former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker.

A special FBI unit called “SPIN” for “special inquiries” handles White House security clearances which are designed to be expedited in about 45 days.

“The FBI submitted a partial report on the investigation in question in March and then a completed background investigation in late July,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

FBI Director Christopher Wray added that the bureau provided a follow-up request to the White House on the Rob Porter investigation in November 2017. The FBI closed the investigation in January 2018 and in early February provided some additional information.