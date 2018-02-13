Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — North Miami Beach are looking for a man in connection to a rash of car burglaries.

On Tuesday, the department shared a picture of the man they’re looking for with the community asking if anyone recognizes him.

The man has reportedly broken into a number of vehicles in the area between NE 2nd Avenue and NE 4th Avenue and 171st Street and 176th Street.

Surveillance video shows the man rummaging through vehicles and stealing items.

Ciara Hull, a victim of the break-ins, spoke exclusively to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

“Two weeks ago he broke into the passenger wide window and took all my change and my money,” said Hull. “Then our nephew’s car that was sitting right next to us got broken into at the same time.”

Hull knows this burglar’s suspected of committing other crimes.

“I was upset. I rode around the neighborhood all day trying to find out who it was. I ended up finding change that he stole a block over,” said Hull. “It’s messed up acting like these. He broke my window and that cost me $230. I don’t have money for stuff like that.”

Faubert Mondesir said, “We are just trying to make it through the days and make a living. We don’t have time to spend money on unnecessary stuff.”

Jose Grullon may have seen the man police are looking for in the western part of the city. He spoke exclusively to D’Oench.

“I recognize him…One of the kids in the neighborhood,” said Grullon. “I feel he needs to stop it. Everyone is going through the same crisis, getting cars broken into and paying for all the windows.”

These victims and police have a message for this person.

“Just quit it. Things are going to catch up with you. It s karma,” said Faubert.

“Just turn yourself in. We need this to stop happening,” said Ciara. “I think justice would be served. It’s not fair. All the lives of people in the neighborhood. They are just trying to work and live and they don’t look for trouble.”

“If you think you’re going to come into North Miami Beach and burglarize our victims, we have something else for you,” said North Miami Beach Police Captain Juan Pinillos on Twitter.”We’re sick and tired of it.”

Miami Beach Police are so alarmed that they’ve set up task forces and are deploying undercover cops.

As for Grullon, he said he has seen the suspect in parks but he does not know his name. He said he planned to speak with police.

Anyone else who recognizes the man is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.