MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will look to the son of a Miami Dolphins legend to fill a key position on his coaching staff.

The Giants have hired former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula to fill the same role in the Big Apple.

Kimberly Jones of NFL Network was the first to report:

And according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, Shula will also coach the quarterbacks:

Shula served as QB’s coach in Carolina in 2011 and 2012 before being promoted to offensive coordinator. He held down the OC position with the Panthers through 2017.

