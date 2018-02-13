Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A 12-year-old student is under arrest, accused of pushing a school employee into the wall.
Deputies arrested the Plantation Key School student on Monday afternoon on a charge of aggravated battery.
The male student was reportedly in a conference room with two school employees due to poor and disruptive behavior in class.
During the incident, the student allegedly took the counselor’s phone and was threatening to hit the staff. While both counselors were trying to get the phone back, the student made his way for the door.
That’s when, deputies say, the student pushed the counselors away from the door. In doing so, one of the counselors hit a wall, leaving a dent.
Paramedics were called to treat the counselor.
The student was taken to jail and placed in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The child’s father has been notified of the arrest.