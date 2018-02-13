Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A possible major development in the case of a Barry University student murdered over the weekend.
A burned car was found in Miami Gardens Tuesday night.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. Miami Gardens Police responded to a vehicle fire at Myrtle Grove Elementary, located at 3125 NW 176th Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded and extinguished the blaze.
Police in the City of Miami tell CBS4 the vehicle matches the description of a car belonging to the murder victim, 19-year-old Priscilla Torres.
She was last seen in her white Nissan Sentra with FL Tag: HZBU86.
Before authorities can make a positive identification on the car, they must check its vehicle identification number (VIN).
Torres was killed early Saturday morning in Little Havana.
CBS4 will follow this investigation overnight and have any new information on CBS4 This Morning and here on CBSMiami.com.