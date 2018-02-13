Filed Under:Barry University, Burned Vehicle, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Missing Student, Murder, Priscilla Torres

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A possible major development in the case of a Barry University student murdered over the weekend.

A burned car was found in Miami Gardens Tuesday night.

white nissan sentra Burned Vehicle Matching Barry University Murder Victims Car Found In Miami Gardens

This white Nissan Sentra was found, burned up, by Miami Gardens Police. (Source: CBS4)

At approximately 10:40 p.m. Miami Gardens Police responded to a vehicle fire at Myrtle Grove Elementary, located at 3125 NW 176th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded and extinguished the blaze.

Police in the City of Miami tell CBS4 the vehicle matches the description of a car belonging to the murder victim, 19-year-old Priscilla Torres.

She was last seen in her white Nissan Sentra with FL Tag: HZBU86.

Before authorities can make a positive identification on the car, they must check its vehicle identification number (VIN).

Torres was killed early Saturday morning in Little Havana.

