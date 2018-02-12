Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LONDON (CBSMiami) — Royal tidbits of information are being released about the marriage of Britain’s Prince Harry and his American bride Meghan Markle.
The wedding will be held May 19 at noon in Saint George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. That is 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. It will be officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury before an expected crowd of 800 friends and family.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds will ride in a procession through the streets of Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage before returning to the castle for an early afternoon reception.
It is a royal procession similar to the wedding of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex in 1999.
Carriage rides are a royal tradition. Prince William and Kate rode in one after their 2011 ceremony, as did Prince Charles and Lady Diana before them.
The royal couple isn’t sticking with all tradition. They are having their wedding on a Saturday instead of a Friday so more of the public can attend.
There also won’t be kissing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
The newlyweds will be busy attending not one but two receptions. Prince Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, is hosting one of those private receptions in the evening.