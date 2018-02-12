Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A missing Barry University student is confirmed to be the same woman found dead on a street corner in Miami.

On Saturday, February 10 at around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to gunfire at the corner of Northwest 29th Avenue and 12th Street. That’s where they found a woman lying face down in the street.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she died. But they didn’t know who she was. She had no identification.

They released a sketch to the public in hopes that someone would identify her.

The same day her body was found, the Miami Shores Police Department released a missing person flyer for 19-year-old Priscilla Torres who was reported missing by her mother.

Monday, police identified the dead woman as Priscilla Torres.

Fellow students were shocked to hear Torres, a freshman, had been killed.

“She was always a really friendly person. Really nice, open to everyone and really honest,” said one student.

Another added, “She was extremely creative, she always wanted to do projects with fellow students.”

A third student said, “It puts a knot in my stomach because it could happen to anyone. To hear that it happened to another student it really hurts the whole community.”

“It’s surreal, it’s terrifying and really sad,” said another student. “We didn’t know her but we feel really bad for her family and friends.”

The vehicle that she was last seen in, a white Nissan Sentra with FL Tag: HZBU86, has not been found.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6350. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.