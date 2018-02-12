Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Valentine’s Day is this Wednesday, and if you’re in a relationship, you might want to spend part of the romantic day asking some “not so romantic questions.”

Tech company “DataRobot” came up with the questions based on a Stanford study titled “How Couples Meet and Stay Together”.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down the questions you should ask to determine the chances your relationship will last.

1. How old are you both? The first two questions, “What’s your relationship status” and “How long have you been together” are obvious, so we’ll skip to number 3!

3. Age! The Stanford study suggests couples closer in age are more likely to stay together longer.

4. Highest level of education completed? The survey of more than 4,000 Americans determined people who complete either high school or college are both associated with longer lasting relationships.

5. How many children between 2 and 5 live in your home? This one made me laugh as the mother of a very spirited 3-year-old. The science finds preschoolers can introduce a lot of stress into any relationship. The older they get, though, the easier it is to stay connected to your partner.

6. How many relatives do you see each month? At first I thought, too much extended family time would actually be a problem here, but turns out, the analysis of the data determined couples that interact with more relatives tend to stay together longer.

I took the quiz and it says my husband and I have a 97.6 percent chance of staying together for the next 2 years. Hopefully well beyond that too!

Click here to take the quiz so you can check for yourself!