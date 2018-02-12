By Marybel Rodriguez
PINECREST (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting during a home invasion in Pinecrest.

Officers say a customs and border patrol agent that was in the home shot and killed the intruder around 2 a.m.

Two women, including the agent, were inside of the home near SW 72nd Avenue and 93rd Street at the time.

Police said the agent was awakened by the sound of glass breaking and shot a black male intruder.

Officers have not released any other information on the subject.

The streets between 72nd Avenue between 92nd and 94th Streets are closed as police continue their investigations.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the incident.

